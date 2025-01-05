JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.22). 194,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 288,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.23).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.55. The firm has a market cap of £420.22 million, a PE ratio of 577.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 2,941.18%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

