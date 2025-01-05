Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

