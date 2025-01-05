Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.37. 22,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 37,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In other news, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$103,000.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 90,300 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$463,672.44. Company insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.