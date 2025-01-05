Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.58. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 223,022 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

