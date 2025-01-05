Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

KOPN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kopin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Kopin stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.71.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 101,059.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $54,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kopin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

