Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €121.40 ($125.15) and last traded at €120.80 ($124.54). 21,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.00 ($123.71).

Krones Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

