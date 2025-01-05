LAVA Therapeutics NV Files 8-K with SEC, Transitioning to U.S. Domestic Issuer Status

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing, dated January 1, 2025, its transition to a domestic issuer status in the United States. This move indicates a significant shift for the company, which was previously categorized as a foreign private issuer.

As of January 1, 2025, the company will commence filing periodic reports and registration statements in compliance with U.S. domestic issuer forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This change implies that LAVA Therapeutics NV’s filings will now be more detailed and have to be submitted promptly compared to the regulations for foreign private issuers.

The company stated that it disseminates material information publicly through various channels, including filings with the Commission, press releases, public conference calls, its official website (www.lavatherapeutics.com), the investor relations section of its website (ir.lavatherapeutics.com), and on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, X account (@LavaTX), and YouTube account (@lavatherapeutics4388) to ensure broad access to information for the public.

Additionally, LAVA Therapeutics NV confirmed its common shares, with a nominal value of €0.12 per share, are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol LVTX.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Fred Powell, signed the report on January 2, 2025, per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the details shared by LAVA Therapeutics NV through these communication channels, as they may contain material information. The company affirmed that this dissemination approach might be updated periodically to provide the most current information.

It is noted that the information presented in the 8-K filing provides insight into LAVA Therapeutics NV’s regulatory status and disclosure practices following its shift to a U.S. domestic issuer.

This concludes the details of the 8-K filing submitted by LAVA Therapeutics NV to the SEC.

