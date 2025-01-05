Leef Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Up 25.5% – Should You Buy?

Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Free Report) traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 760,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 80,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Leef Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Leef Brands
Leef Brands Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.
