Leigh Robert Curyer Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,075,000.00.

Leigh Robert Curyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$14,442,875.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NXE stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.