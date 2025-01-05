LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.08 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.92 ($0.22). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.20), with a volume of 13,146 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -181.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.84.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

