Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 150.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 48.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

