MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEIP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
