MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

