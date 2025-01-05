Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Trading Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Metro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.