Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.