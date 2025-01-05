MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.20 ($6.39) and last traded at €6.20 ($6.39). 37,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.13 ($6.32).

MLP Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.95 and a 200-day moving average of €5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

