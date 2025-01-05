North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.21 and traded as high as C$49.80. North West shares last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 53,443 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

In other North West news, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$240,451.20. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.67, for a total transaction of C$100,020.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,696. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

