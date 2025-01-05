OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 1,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
