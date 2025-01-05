Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as low as C$13.95. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 136,904 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

