Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 90,048,516 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PREM

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 4.5 %

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.