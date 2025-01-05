PROG’s (PRG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

PRG opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PROG’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROG by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PROG by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

