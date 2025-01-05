Q1 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Cut by Zacks Research

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.49 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

