Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

