Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.