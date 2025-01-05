Saga (SAGA) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Saga has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $173.19 million and approximately $28.34 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,712.37 or 0.99739713 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,933.05 or 0.98944219 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,051,191,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,685,013 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,051,126,882 with 108,661,312 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.60798924 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $30,840,334.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

