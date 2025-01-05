Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.25 ($16.75) and traded as high as €16.36 ($16.87). Salzgitter shares last traded at €16.10 ($16.60), with a volume of 63,319 shares changing hands.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.25. The firm has a market cap of $858.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

