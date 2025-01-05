Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

