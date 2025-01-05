Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $722,511.62 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.89 or 0.03703518 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00015395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

