Susquehanna Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Positive”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.