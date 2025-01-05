Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.36. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

