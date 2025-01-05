Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRML opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.36. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
