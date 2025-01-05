Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.66. 180,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 231,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Traws Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

