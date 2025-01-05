Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Extends Initial Business Combination Date by One Month

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) recently announced that its board of directors has approved an extension of the date for its initial business combination. The extension pushes the deadline from January 3, 2025, to February 3, 2025, marking the sixth out of 19 potential one-month extensions available to the company.
In conjunction with this extension, an additional $28,011 has been deposited into the company’s trust account. As per the company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, Valuence Merger Corp. I has the right, through resolution of the Board, to extend this date monthly, potentially up to March 3, 2026.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.
