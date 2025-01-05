VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,833,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,990,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

VERSES AI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

