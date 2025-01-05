Virtuals Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.10 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00004116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $352.10 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 4.27789968 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $366,999,004.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

