Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.81. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 121,070 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

