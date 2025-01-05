Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.81. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 121,070 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
