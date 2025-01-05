VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 633.61 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.83). VP shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.83), with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.80) price target on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

VP Trading Up 1.8 %

VP Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £220.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4,307.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 633.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

