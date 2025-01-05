WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.59 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 832.40 ($10.34). WPP shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.11), with a volume of 1,829,230 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 860 ($10.68) to GBX 1,040 ($12.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 996.67 ($12.38).

The stock has a market cap of £8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,284.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 843.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.59.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.68), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($93,948.32). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

