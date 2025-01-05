Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Xander Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

