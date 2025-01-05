Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47. 5,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.