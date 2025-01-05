Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47. 5,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
