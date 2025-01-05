Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.