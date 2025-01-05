ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $391,216.78 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $391,216.78 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00028364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

