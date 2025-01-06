33,441 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Ridgeline Wealth LLC

Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,794. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

