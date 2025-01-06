6,400 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,858. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

