Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,998. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

