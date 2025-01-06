Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $61.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.