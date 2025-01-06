Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $436.41 and last traded at $434.78. Approximately 954,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,961,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.57.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

