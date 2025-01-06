Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.74. 330,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.34 and a 52 week high of $298.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.