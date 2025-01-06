Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,800,240 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. 9,231,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

