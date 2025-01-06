Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 810,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,466. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

