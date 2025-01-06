Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

