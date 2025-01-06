Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.88. 801,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.